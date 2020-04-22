Dear Readers:
Our commitment to providing north Jefferson County communities with critical information during the coronavirus crisis has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, this crisis has had a significant impact on The North Jefferson News. Most of our revenue comes from advertisements from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
As a result, we must restructure so we can continue to serve you with vital news and information from our community.
Effective April 22, The North Jefferson News will merge with our sister newspaper, The Cullman Times. Starting next week, The Cullman Times will regularly feature the latest news, features and sports from north Jefferson County.
Current North Jefferson News subscribers will begin receiving the Wednesday edition of The Cullman Times, featuring news from our community. The Cullman Times is also providing comprehensive coverage – in print and on cullmantimes.com – of the COVID-19 pandemic in our region and state.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at kmiller@cullmantimes.com, or call 256-734-2131.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
-- Group Publisher Katherine Miller
