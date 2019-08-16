MORRIS—The Town of Morris will host its second Food Truck Friday will feature food from Two Fat Men, Four Garcias, Fryer Truck, Tamale Queen, Broad Street Peaux Boy, Pandy’s Sno Biz, Cookie Destiny and Street Bolwz.
After the success of the first Food Truck Friday, Emily Loggins, the organizer of the events, set out to get a larger number of trucks for the second event, to increase the diversity of the offerings and shorten lines for those who attended.
This time, the event will also feature a movie, UglyDolls to be shown at the park, as well as inflatables for the kids. The Morris Fire Department will once again be on hand, selling shirts and raising money for equipment for the department.
The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk. The event will once again be at the park in front of town hall, located at 8304 Stouts Road.
