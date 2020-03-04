Mugshots Grill and Bar has announced they will be opening in the old Wintzell's Oyster House restaurant in Fultondale.
Mayor Jim Lowery said the city had courted a number of restaurants for the space since Wintzell's closed at the end of 2019. He said he was delighted that the restaurant would be coming to Fultondale and had received positive feedback from people in the area about the possibility of Mugshots opening in Fultondale.
Renovations on the building are set to begin soon and the restaurant hopes to open in early May.
A Facebook page, Mugshots Grill and Bar - Fultondale, AL, has been set up. As of Wedesday afternoon, the page had more than 500 likes already.
