Gardendale vs. Clay

FINAL: Gardendale 38, Clay Chalkville 35

Gardendale 21, Clay Chalkville 35, 4:47 3rd

Gardendale 21, Clay Chalkville - 21, 1:06 2nd

Gardendale 14, Clay Chalkville 7, 11:06 2nd

Gardendale 7, Clay Chalkville 0, 5:37 1st

Mortimer Jordan vs Sylacauga 

FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 42-35

Mortimer Jordan is tied at 35 with less than 2 minutes to play.

MJ trails 21-7 in the half

MJ trails 7-0 in the 2nd

Fultondale vs Holly Pond

Corner vs Hamilton

FINAL: Hamilton wins 14-7

Tied at 7 

Tabernacle vs Tuscaloosa Christian

FINAL: Tabernacle wins 46-42

Tabernacle leads 46-42 with less than a minute to play

Tabernacle leads 16-14 in the half

Tied at 8 with 10 minutes left in the 2nd

Pinson vs Oxford

FINAL: Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33

End 3Q: Oxford 27, Pinson 19

19-7 PV midway 2Q

End 1Q: Pinson 19, Oxford 0

Kenji Christian runs it in for a 6-0 PV lead midway through 1Q.

