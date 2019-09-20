Follow along for score updates:
Gardendale vs. Clay
FINAL: Gardendale 38, Clay Chalkville 35
Gardendale 21, Clay Chalkville 35, 4:47 3rd
Gardendale 21, Clay Chalkville - 21, 1:06 2nd
Gardendale 14, Clay Chalkville 7, 11:06 2nd
Gardendale 7, Clay Chalkville 0, 5:37 1st
Mortimer Jordan vs Sylacauga
FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 42-35
Mortimer Jordan is tied at 35 with less than 2 minutes to play.
MJ trails 21-7 in the half
MJ trails 7-0 in the 2nd
Fultondale vs Holly Pond
Corner vs Hamilton
FINAL: Hamilton wins 14-7
Tied at 7
Tabernacle vs Tuscaloosa Christian
FINAL: Tabernacle wins 46-42
Tabernacle leads 46-42 with less than a minute to play
Tabernacle leads 16-14 in the half
Tied at 8 with 10 minutes left in the 2nd
Pinson vs Oxford
FINAL: Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33
End 3Q: Oxford 27, Pinson 19
19-7 PV midway 2Q
End 1Q: Pinson 19, Oxford 0
Kenji Christian runs it in for a 6-0 PV lead midway through 1Q.
