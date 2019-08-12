Many Veterans and their families feel lost and “out of the loop.” There are however some excellent resources that Veterans and their loved ones can discover, utilize and win with. There is not enough space here to detail each resource, but look online to find more info.
The Senior Veterans Service Alliance has a new book to talk about – How to Apply for Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits for Veterans and Their Survivors (2019th Edition). This book is a great positive for Veterans, family members, survivors and concerned professionals who work with Veterans, et al.
Those in the know claim that this book is the best currently available resource for Veterans and those who care about them. The book incorporates the most up-to-date claims procedures including detailed application submission instructions. Over 25 different types of Veteran disability subjects are addressed, including: Pensions. Compensation, Death Benefits, Burial Benefits and much, much more!
This invaluable book, written by Veteran-expert Thomas Day is available for $89 by contacting the SVSA or the Senior Veterans Service Alliance (not affiliated with the Department of Veteran Affairs) through the Internet.
This amazing volume covers among many subjects: (a) Advocates (VA and not); (b) Appeals Agents (often lawyers not to be paid by the VA); (c) Assisted Living (fills in between Home Care and Nursing Homes); (d) Home Care – just what it implies, care in Veteran’s home; (e) Elder Law and Estate Planning Attorneys; (f) Help with Veterans Benefits (g) State Veteran Nursing Homes (there are four in Alabama currently {Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette, Floyd E. “Tut” Fannin State Veterans Home in Huntsville, and Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City}; (h) VA Home Renovation Grants (to help make life easier for the disabled); and many other helpful topics.
Veterans, spouses of Veterans and the adult children of Veterans can all become members of the SVSA
Military Hearing Loss Resources
Tinnitus (incessant ringing in the ears) and outright hearing loss are two of the most frequent concerns mentioned by Veterans following military tours. I suffer from both of these and the VA (through an outstanding audiology specialist – Joe Ford – helped me get hearing aids and other info. Of course, I am a Vietnam Veteran and was never supplied with the combat earplugs that became common from 2003 through 2015.
Veterans who served in these later years may have been given defective earplugs that could be causing hearing problems now. Newly discovered info states that the 3M Company knew about its Combat Earplug problems, but chose not to mention this to the military or to Veterans groups.
As a result, there is a possibility that Veterans from 2003 to 2015 may have legitimate claims on 3M for their hearing loss disabilities. I choose not to name any specific attorneys ready, willing and able to help these Veterans. Many law firms advertise their expertise in handling this Veteran/Earing Loss cases. Find a lawyer, check them out and then line up a consultation to see just what your (the Veteran’s) choices may be.
Also remember that the Veterans Crisis Line is 1 800-273-8255, then press 1 for suicidal thoughts or other serious needs. For immediate help, dial 911!
May God Bless our Veterans and their families, our Active Duty folks, our First Responders (Law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, teachers and the Clergy) but Most of All – May God Bless YOU!
Thanks - GIJOE
Gerald “Joe” Stahlkuppe is a combat Army veteran of the Vietnam War. An ordained clergyman, public speaker and author of several books, he lives with his wife in Gardendale.
Questions or veterans issues you would like to see addressed in the column can be directed to Stahlkuppe at P.O. Box 849, Gardendale, AL 35071 or emailed to editor@njeffersonnews.com.
