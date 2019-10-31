The City of Fultondale will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the memorial park on Highway 31.
The ceremony will include the adding of names to the monument, as well as give the public a chance to see the improvements the city has made to the park.
Gardendale’s Veteran’s Day ceremony will be Sunday, Nov. 10 at Gardendale’s Memorial Park, off Highway 31, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will honor veterans with a flag ceremony, music and testimonies.
