The Gardendale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Spring Into Wellness health expo on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gardendale Civic Center.
Other sponsors for the event are MyGardendale.com, the Gardendale Medical Mile and the Gardendale Public Library.
The groups hope to host the wellness fair each year to highlight the extensive medical community in the area and help residents be more healthy.
There is still vendor space available for $50 for health-related groups or businesses. Registration will close on Feb. 21.
Presentations will also be allowed for those interested. The time must be reserved for $50 for a 30 minute presentation (which will be presented twice—once in the morning and once in the evening). To schedule a presentation time, contact Sunni Speigle at the library at (205)631-6639.
Any interested food trucks who want to set up at the event will be allowed to set up for free on the day of the event (a food truck business license is required). Contact Sunni Speigle at (205)631-6639 for more information.
For more information, visit MyGardendale.com or call (205)631-9195 or email info@gardendalechamber.com.
