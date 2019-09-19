The North Jefferson Rotary Club will host a golf ball drop at the Mt. Olive Fall Festival on Saturday, October 5, at the Mt. Olive Ballpark.
Golf balls are available from Rotary Club members or by calling Rotary President Carol Stewart at 205.540.5288. Each golf ball is $10.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pittway will drop the golf balls from the sheriff’s helicopter at 2 p.m. The closest ball to the hole will win $1,000.
The third annual Community Fall Festival at the Mt. Olive Ballpark will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a concession stand, a car show from noon to 5 p.m., a DJ, games and inflatables, pony rides, vendors and more.
There will also be bands throughout the day and DJ Randall Shew will entertain between the bands.
Mt. Olive Fire will also be on hand with their new fire truck.
