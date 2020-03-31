For many of them, it was the first encounter with a teacher in more than two weeks. And although the brush was small and brief, it left a lasting impression.
Kids, parents and residents of all ages lined the streets last Thursday as Bryan Elementary School employees took a tour through 24 neighborhoods. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a train of at least 30 cars circled through the community as BES teachers and staffers greeted each student along the way. Smiles, waves and encouraging words were exchanged for miles.
Several cars were garnished with hand-written messages, including “We miss you!”, “We love you!” and “Don’t forget to read!”
The staff gathered at Bryan Elementary on Thursday morning and began a tour that started in Turnberry Highland & Ridge and ended on the street behind campus.
According to Bryan Elementary Principal Christie Hamilton, the excursion lasted more than four hours. Hamilton said the response was really positive not only from students, but from older community members as well.
“It was really good. We had talked before we left about how it had been awhile since we had seen the students, we just wanted to spread some joy and we were so excited,” said Hamilton. “It was really a good feeling and it just made your heart happy to see everyone again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.