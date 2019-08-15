Fultondale hosted its annual National Night Out las week at Black Creek Park, filled with games, food and a chance for citizens of all ages to get to know the police and fire personnel who keep them safe around the city.
PHOTOS: National Night Out celebrates first responders
Rachel Davis is the editor and general manager of The North Jefferson News. She can be reached at editor@njeffersonnews.com or by calling 205.631.8716.
