A pancake breakfast will be held on December 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrior Storm Shelter/Community Center on Warrior-Trafford Road.
The event is being organized by the community to help 31-year-old Brandon Yancey, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Yancey, his wife and two children (one and four years old) are facing extensive medical costs, as well as everyday living costs.
Yancey, who worked for Coca-Cola prior to his diagnosis, is no longer able to work and is undergoing aggressive chemo and then chemo and radiation. He will undergo his fourth chemo treatment just days before Christmas.
The event will not charge an admission but will ask for a donation for the Yancey family. Studio 19 will be on hand to take photos with Santa. All money raised will benefit the Yancey family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.