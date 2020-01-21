Gardendale Historical Society
Gardendale Historical Society is currently looking for new members to help support the Historical Society. Individual memberships are $15, family memberships are $20 and student memberships are $8. Call 205-516-4749 for more information.
Food Bank Donations
The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church operates the North Jefferson Food Bank as an outreach. There’ve been many people seeking help and the shelves are almost bare, so they are asking for donations of the following needed items: saltine crackers, instant grits and oatmeal, canned meat, peanut butter and jelly, ketchup, mustard, mayo, complete pancake mix, pasta, noodles and sauce, boxed powder milk, deluxe mac-n-cheese, mashed potato packets, toilet paper (4 pk), instant white rice, soups (chicken noodle, tomato, vegetable), applesauce (in jar), fruit cups, chunky soups with meat, laundry and dish detergents, PB/cheese crackers, spaghetti O’s/ravioli, toothpaste/deodorant, and single roll paper towels. Donations can be dropped off at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Highway 31.
Gardendale Beautification Commission Meetings
The Gardendale Beautification Commission promotes our community with support of activities that show the beauty of the city. Whether it’s information, photos, or contests, the goal is to work with city officials to show off what makes our city special. The group is always looking to grow with folks wanting to lend a hand. The commission meets the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 416
Chapter 416 of the Vietnam Veterans of America holds its monthly meeting on the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 668 at 1801 11th Ave. N in Birmingham. Free coffee and donuts are served. The chapter can also be reached at P.O. Box 1212, Gardendale, AL 35071. All Vietnam veterans are welcome.
North Jefferson Dems
North Jeffco Dems meet every fourth Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m. at Great American Tent Co., 3086 Decatur Hwy., Gardendale, AL 35071, at http://www.greatamericantent.com/ Guest speakers include politicians, candidates and civic leaders who talk about important issues and answer citizen questions from 6 to 7 p.m. Speakers are followed by members organizing/socializing from 7 to 8 p.m. Free snacks and soft drinks provided. The meeting is open to the public.
North Jefferson Republican Club
The North Jefferson County Republican Club meets the fourth Monday night of each month at Jim N Nick’s in Gardendale. Everyone is welcome at 6 p.m. to meet candidates and enjoy a meal together. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. with prayer and the pledge.
For information, contact Tammi Taylor at 404-914-0716.
North Jefferson Relay For Life Events
Relay For Life is the main fundraiser for American Cancer Society. We raise money for cancer education, cancer awareness, cancer research and cancer patient services.
•May 2019: Relay For Life event
Car Show, Glow Run, Survivor Dinner, Survivor Lap and Luminaria Lap. Event is held at Gardendale Civic Center.
Celebrate Recovery Warrior
Celebrate Recovery is for people with Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Celebrate Recovery meetings are held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 801 Hwy 160, Warrior, AL 35801.
Meetings are held on Tuesday evenings beginning with a light dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery Fultondale
Fultondale United Methodist will host a weekly recovery group called Celebrate Recovery, Thursdays from 6-8. This is a Christ-centered 12 step program. It will have both worship and small group opportunities.
For general information about the program, celebraterecovery.com/
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Captain Mortimer Jordan Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The first meeting is held at the Gardendale Historical Society Museum and the second meeting is held at Ming Garden in Gardendale. The meetings start at 7 p.m. Come early to Ming’s and enjoy a meal with the camp. Everyone is welcome to attend and please bring a friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.