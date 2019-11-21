The second annual Holiday Cooking Show, hosted by chef and food stylist Kathleen Phillips, drew a crowd eager to get tips on holiday cooking while helping a local nonprofit.
The price of tickets to the show, tickets for the silent auction items and all other funds raised at the event go to the Outdoor Ability Foundation, which was founded by Phillips’ son and husband to give kids with disabilities the chance to hunt, fish and be outdoors despite mobility issues via an Action Track Chair wheelchair. Each chair costs approximately $11,000 and the foundation has given away 10 chairs so far.
Phillips hosted her first cooking show last year and surprised the crowd with the presentation of a all-terrain to two local brothers who rely on wheelchairs for mobility. This year, the father of one of the chair recipients, Tucker Wick, showed a video of what the chair has meant to his son.
This year, Phillips moved her show into the larger room at the Gardendale Civic Center and still managed to pack out the room. The topic of each cooking show is giving attendees shortcut tips to save time or money or make traditional holiday foods that are just a little different.
The show also explains to attendees how to use new technology, like Instant Pots and air fryers, to save time or make traditional foods a little healthier without compromising the taste of the holidays.
Phillips plans to make next year’s show bigger and better. And, for anyone interested in the recipes from the show, Phillips will be posting them to her blog at gritsandgouda.com.
