The North Jefferson Quilters Guild will be hosting a community quilt show and festival at Beechwood Baptist Church (2659 Mt. Olive Road) on Sept. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
There will be family fun and shopping for homemade items such as holiday decor, home decor, collegiate items, cakes, fried pies and more. The quilts will be showcased in the church’s sanctuary. There will also be food trucks on hand, demonstrations and crafts for children.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the activities at the Mt. Olive Community Center, including the Senior Adult Program.
The event is sponsored by business partners Public, Shaw Building Supply, Gamble Parts and Dar, Roo’s Nursery, Cakes by Elise, Sean McQuin—State Farm Insurance and Earl Lee Auto Sales.
For more information, you can also visit the quilting guild’s Facebook Page at North Jefferson Quilters Guild-Public.
