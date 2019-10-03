The Mt. Olive Ballpark hosted a ribbon cutting last month at its newly renovated concession stand. The North Jefferson Rotary Club and Woodmen of America have assisted the park with the efforts to revitalize the park.
Suzanna Sitton, age 55, of Hayden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Erskine Thomas. She is survived by her husband, James Sitton; son, Zachary King (Amanda); daughters, Zoe and Riley Sitton; mother, Margaret Shaver (C.J.); birth mot…
James Donnie Pair, age 74, of Gardendale, Alabama, passed away on September 20, 2019. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, George and Evie Pair; brothers, Bud, Buck, and Buddy Pair; and sisters, Lorene Torbert, Trannie Holt, Joyce Breckenridge, and Josephine Payne. He is survived by h…
James Arvel "Pete" Harris, 93, went to be with Jesus on September 17, 2019. He was born and raised in Welti, Alabama to his late parents, Elmer and Ruby Gorham Harris. Also preceding him in death were his wife of 61 years, Dean Sloan Harris and sister, Dot Burrow. He is survived by his wife …
G.B. Murphree of Mt. Olive went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was lovingly known as Pappaw. For almost sixty-seven years he was a Godly helpmeet to his beloved wife, Murlene, who preceded…
