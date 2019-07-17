The Town of Morris will host its first-ever Food Truck Friday on July 19 from 5-9 p.m. at town hall.
The food trucks involved in the first event will be Porky's Pride Smoke House, Four Garcias, Kona Ice and Dixieland Funnel Cakes.
Other area businesses are also invited to set up booths at the event to pass out information, however they will not be allowed to sell products or services at the event. Contact town hall at 647-0596 to add your business to the list.
There will also be shirts supporting the Morris Fire Department sold at the event for $15-$20 each.
