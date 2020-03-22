Mt. Olive Elementary presented its second-annual Art Walk and silent auction earlier this year.
Students from every class created one-of-a-kind artwork that was proudly displayed in the school’s hallways. Families and friends of students could purchase artwork for a donation that will help the school.
The third grade presented interesting facts about all of our US Presidents. The silent auction had a little bit of everything.
The school would like to thank all the community businesses that donated to make the silent auction such a huge success. The evening ended with an original play performed by the drama club. This is the first time in years there has been a drama club at MOE. Over 40 students participated as cast and the crew that was responsible for the set and props.
“Cloudy with a chance of tacos” was written by teacher Katie Holt. Students came up with the problem and solution, characters and setting. The event raised close to $4,000. This year the school was raising money for a new sound system for the gym and instructional material for the teachers.
