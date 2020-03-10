FULTONDALE—Fultondale Chamber of Commerce February luncheon featured guest speaker Brandon Johnson, Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team.
Johnson grew up in Gardendale and has been married to his wife for 21 years, they have three daughters. He works with organizations to develop their leaders in areas of leadership, sales and communication.
The event was held at the Comfort Suites conference room in Fultondale.
The 23 attendees were treated to a meal catered by Big Daddy Sauces. The food was BBQ chicken, green beans, rice, rolls and lemon pound cake with icing for dessert.
Ray Whittaker, Associate Pastor of Gardendale Mt. Vernon UMC led the prayer.
Lindsay Harden, Chamber President, introduced the speaker and Mayor Jim Lowery thanked everyone for their support of the Fultondale Chamber.
The next Chamber luncheon will be March 19 at Fultondale Library from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Johnson’s message stressed that leadership is a learnable skill and that leadership is influence. Our influence depends on our ability to connect with people and success is dependent on working together. Influence is not about impressing people, it is about connecting with them. Who can you connect with to make a difference in their life?
