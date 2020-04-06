For some, outdoor recreation has become an escape during this COVID-19 outbreak.
Above are some photos taken before Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order went into play Saturday afternoon.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 6:48 am
Coylene Swann Wall McGeehon lived a fulfilling life as a faithful Christ follower and a loving Mother to three children, Clarice, Denise and Leta. Coylene was married to her late husband Charlie McGeehon, the love of her life and shared a bonus son, as she called him, Dale. She loved her fam…
John Thomas Parker, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at age 83. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Keef Parker; daughters, Renay Parker and Rhonda Parker Wingard (Craig); daughter-in-law, Lisa Parker; five grandchildren, Chris Dowd (Jill), Juliann…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.