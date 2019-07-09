Marzella Mitchell Keith was honored by the City of Fultondale as she celebrated her 101st birthday with her family and caregivers from Hope Hospice.
Keith moved to Fultondale in 1939, where she married her late husband, George Keith and served at the Fultondale Post Office until she retired. They had four children, Patsy DeMumbrum, Rex Keith, Randy Keith and Diane Keith.
In her honor, the City of Fultondale has named her birthday, July 7, 2019 as Marzella Mitchell Keith Day.
