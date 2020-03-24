Three-foot tall princesses and heroes flooded into Gardendale First Baptist Church last month to have a chance to meet with their favorite characters and have a fun time singing and dancing in the aisles.
There were two performances where kids of all ages were able to meet with and take their picture with their favorite characters.
The Just Keep Smiling founders welcomed everyone and thanked them for helping them continue their work. This was the seventh year of the Characters on Parade event.
Every year they are able to raise funds that assist families of critically ill children in the hospital with financial aid for immediate needs such as gas, food and utilities assistance. They also offer emotional support based on personal knowledge from their family’s journeys.
Just Keep Smiling is funded and run by donations, sponsorships and volunteers. The founders thanked all the sponsors of Saturday’s events and the many, many volunteers that it takes to make the event a success every year.
JKS holds four events per year to help in the mission of helping families. Their next event is the Just Keep Smiling Golf Tournament on June 4.
You can also help by choosing “Just Keep Smiling” as your charity choice at Amazon Smile or download the app from Planet Fundraiser to see local business that will donate to JKS.
Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
