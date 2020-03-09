The Gardendale High School choir presented “Breakfast and Broadway” recently.
The evening began with attendees being treated to a sit down breakfast served in the foyer while the Gardendale High School Jazz Band played. The main event included performances by the Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, Women’s Ensemble and many soloist and duet performances.
Senior Christian King belted out a beautiful rendition of “Stars” and Nia Ellison received a standing ovation for her song “I am Here” from The Color Purple.
