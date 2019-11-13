This month, sites in the Gardendale, Warrior and Pinson areas will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Gardendale families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, north Jefferson County-area residents hope to collect more than 39,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Shelli Wishard. “We see all ages getting involved–and more and more every year.”
AREA COLLECTION SITES
Gardendale First Baptist Church
316 Mountain Crest Parkway Gardendale AL 35071
Mon, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. - noon and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tue, Nov. 19: 9 a.m. - noon and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wed, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thu, Nov. 21: 99 a.m. - noon and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fri, Nov. 22: 9 a.m. - noon and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sat, Nov. 23: 9 .M. - noon. Sun, Nov. 24: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mon, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
2427 Corner Road Warrior AL 35180
Mon, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tue, Nov. 19: 9 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wed, Nov. 20: 9 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Thu, Nov. 21: 9 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Fri, Nov. 22: 9 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sat, Nov. 23: 9 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sun, Nov. 24: 1 - 3 p.m. Mon, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
New Life Fellowship
8800 Highway 75 Pinson AL 35126
Mon, Nov. 18: 4 - 6 p.m. Tue, Nov. 19: 4 - 6 p.m. Wed, Nov. 20: 6 - 8 p.m. Thu, Nov. 21: 4 - 6 p.m. Fri, Nov. 22: 4 - 6 p.m. Sat, Nov. 23: 4 - 6 p.m. Sun, Nov. 24: 4 - 6 p.m. Mon, Nov. 25: 7 - 9 a.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 770-777-9342, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.
