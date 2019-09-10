Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank will be collecting diapers at Gardendale Mt Vernon United Methodist Church, Wednesday, September 18 through Saturday, September 21.
As part of the now city-wide fifth Annual Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive, GMV is excited to be the first collection site in the northern part of Jefferson County.
Bundles of Hope is a local nonprofit that provides diapers to families to ease the struggle of affording diapers. They currently distribute over 35,000 diapers a month throughout Jefferson, Shelby, and Walker counties. Lindsay Gray, Executive Director of Bundles of Hope, explains, “There is currently no government assistance that covers diapers. There is a lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep babies clean and healthy.” All sizes are welcome, but the biggest need is diapers sized 5, 6 and Pull-ups. Bundles of Hope also accepts outgrown and open packs of diapers.
The stuff the bus campaign kicks off on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 a.m., and it coincides with the Fall & Winter Kingdom Kids Consignment Sale which is held at GMV twice a year. “Our goal is for the consignment sale sellers, shoppers, and the Northern Jefferson communities to help us fill a bus full of diapers for needy families,” said Jim Jeffreys, Director of Missions & Outreach at GMV. Volunteers will be onsite to collect packs of diapers. “We will be collecting packs of diapers and monetary donations to be used to purchase even more diapers.”
The Kingdom Kids Consignment Sale features gently-used name-brand clothing, sizes infant to teen & tween, accessories, shoes, toys, electronics, bedding, furniture, maternity clothes and so much more. “The sale offers families a great way to affordably shop for their children at great prices,” explains Tara Salters, Chairman of the Kingdom Kids Sale. “We take in tens-of-thousands of items from close to 500 sellers. It is a wonderful week, and what better way to expand on the mission of the sale than by incorporating the diaper drive?”
The first 100 donors of a pack of diapers will receive a coupon for $5.00 off a minimum purchase of $5.00 during Saturday shopping hours between 7 a.m. and noon when many items are discounted 50% off.
Diaper collection will take place during the sale hours. Visit KingdomKidsConsignment.com for a complete list of shopping times.
For more details on the event and how to get involved, email info@bundlesdiaperbank.org.
GMV is located at 805 Crest Drive, on Highway 31 in Gardendale. Come look for the bus, and help us Share Hope… One Bundle at a Time.
