Gardendale Library Social Cafe' celebrated their first year with a Christmas party event that included the Gardendale High School Choir singing Christmas carols and items for sale as last minute Christmas gifts,
Sharla Foy with Stampin' It Up helped everyone make Christmas cards and Patricia Tate ended the event by playing the guitar while everyone sang Christmas songs. Guests brought a dish to share and there was plenty of food for everyone.
The Social Cafe was the brain child of Gardendale library's own Sunni Speigle, who is over the adult services department.
The idea was to have a place for adults to meet at the library for a wide variety of different programs. She has totally outdone herself with all the wonderful programs that were available during 2019. There has been arts and crafts, music, historical speakers, food demonstrations, authors and more. There is an adult book club
Some of the programs coming up in January are listed. Please see the Library's website for times or pick up a printed calendar at the library:
January 3: Intro to Sassy Southern Book Club as they introduce the 2020 Book selections
January 6: Kathleen Phillips Beginner Instant Pot Class
January 10: Breakfast and Coffee
January 13: Kathleen Phillips Beginner Air Fryer Class
January 17: Greater Birmingham Convention Center virtual tour of Birmingham
January 23: Crazy Horse: an Oral History by Bill Matson
January 24: Car care 101 presented by Express Oil
