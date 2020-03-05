Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland held his annual Mayor's Breakfast Friday February 28. Hogeland said he is proud of the City of Gardendale and the way everyone comes together in this special way.
Gardendale Boy Scout Troop 100 presented the colors and Gardendale Elementary student Hadley Bratcher sang the National Anthem. Special music was performed by Kaye Gurley.
Jimmie Hale Mission Executive Director Michael Coleman spoke about their mission and some of the changes happening with their organization, and Reverend Wayne Shelton prayed a special prayer over our country, military and first responders. Reverend Wayne Baccus prayed for our community, schools, churches and local businesses.
Draper Rogers asked all elected officials to come to the front. He then asked everyone attending to help him in saying a blessing over all our leaders for wisdom and guidance during these difficult times.
Hogeland then introduced the keynote speaker Gardendale High School head football coach Chad Eads. He talked about his time at Gardendale and the most important part of teaching is the chance to make a difference in the lives of young people. He pointed out that his faith in God has been an important part in his life choices and the life of his family.
Hogeland thanked everyone for coming and promised as long as he is mayor, the city would continue to come together for this important event.
