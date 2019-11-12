The City of Gardendale and the Gardendale Beautification Commission honored local veterans on Sunday afternoon with a ceremony at the city’s memorial park. The ceremony included a presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Troop 100, patriotic songs and speakers.
The City of Fultondale and the VFW honored local veterans on Monday with a special ceremony at the memorial park. The ceremony included the unveiling of names newly added to the wall and honoring the families who have lost those veterans. The Fultondale High School Band was also on hand and provided music for the ceremony.
