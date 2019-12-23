Gardendale First Baptist Church's 2019 Christmas program was a beautiful depiction of the life of Christ. Over a hundred performers came together for the presentation.
The children's praise team sang, the choir and band performed classic songs and new music to coordinate with the story of Jesus.
Children and adults alike were captivated by the lights, music and story that unfolded all around them. Live animals were part of the manager scene and Mary rode onto the stage on a live donkey as the band and chorus sang.
Every part of the historical event was recreated as angels protected baby Jesus and wise men brought him gifts.
The message of hope and sacrifice carried throughout the story and GFBC always reminds the community of the true meaning of Christmas.
The program is always free and several performance over the weekend allowed opportunities for families to enjoy the performance together.
