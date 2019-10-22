FULTONDALE—The City of Fultondale will host a Veteran’s Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the memorial park on Highway 31. The ceremony will include the adding of names to the monument, as well as give the public a chance to see the improvements the city has made to the park.
In other business, the council also:
•moved the first council meeting of November to 11 a.m. instead of 6 p.m.
•approved an ABC retail beer and wine license for International Market AL LLC at 904 Decatur Highway.
•approved a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the 2020 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday from 12:01 a.m. on February 21, 2020 to midnight on February 23, 2020.
•approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with United Way of Central Alabama for the renewal of the senior center contract for the next year.
•approved a resolution for a moratorium on automobile shows for sic months in order to develop regulations for future events after local business owners complained about some car shows in their parking lot.
•amended a previous ordinance related to spending to ensure public safety was included in the intended spending.
