The Fultondale High School Wildcat Theatre put on another wonderful performance with its playing of "Love and Murder at the Malt Shop!” The performance took place before school closures were announced, due to the spread of COVID-19.
Under the direction of Kathy Davidson and TiffanyAlexander, the set came alive with mystery as the audience tried to follow the twists and turns of who done it. Students had been practicing for the play since mid-September.
After school practices paid off in an entertaining performance by a lively cast of characters. The drama department had another play planned for the end of the year and are looking forward to next year’s schedule.
The Fultondale Drama department is looking for sponsors. If anyone is interested in contributing to the hard work of Fultondale's drama department, please contact the school for more information.
