For 32 years Jane Hicks has been the city clerk for the City of Fultondale. She has been charged by law with the responsibility of holding and certifying elections within the city; maintaining all records of ordinances and resolutions. She makes sure the books and records are kept current and assist the mayor and council with the city budget. Jane has a lot of important tasks in her job as city clerk and we appreciate all she has done. So after 32 years of service, Jane will be retiring on July 31. We wish her the best with her retirement and whatever she pursues. We will miss her!
We would like to thank everyone that has come out to participate in the last couple of ribbon cuttings. We appreciate your support in welcoming new businesses to our city.
Mark your calendars for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, at 6 p.m. at Black Creek Park. Bring the whole family and enjoy meeting our police and firemen.
Deepest sympathies goes to Charles Lucas and his family in the death of his Sister, Carolyn Dodd, who passed away on the 19. Please remember his family in your prayers.
A special happy birthday wish to Derek McConnell, on July 26. Derek works for our street department and does a great job. We hope he has a great birthday and many, many more.
A special happy birthday wish goes to Phillip (Dan) Burgett on July 27. Please pray for Charlotte, she has to live with him, lol. We hope he has a great birthday and many, many more.
Remember—For I know the plans I have for you "declares to Lord,” plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Trust in the Lord!
Sue McKay is the North Jefferson News correspondent for Fultondale. She can be reached at 841-6559.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.