Rain, rain. Is it ever going away?
I know we are tired of it now, but this summer when we don't have it we will be begging for it. I guess you could say we are never satisfied.
Don't forget your Sweetheart this Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14.
Just a reminder there will be a Valentine Party with "Pure Country Band" on Saturday, February 15 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with live music and dancing at Fultondale Senior Center at Black Creek Park. Come on out and have a good time.
Please remember Councilman, Tommy Loden, in your prayers as he continues to heal from surgery.
Please to continue to remember Mrs. Betty Fuller in your prayers.
A Special Happy Birthday Wish to Jessica Allen on February 15. Jessica works at the Library and does a great job. We hope she has many more happy birthdays.
A Special Happy Wish to Trey Williamon on February 17. Trey is the son of Donna (Loden) and Bobby Williamon and grandson to Tommy and JoAnn Loden. We hope he has many more happy birthdays.
Remember—When you go through the waters, He will be with you and through the rivers they will not go over you; when you go through the fire, you will not be burned; and the flame will have no power over you. God is always with us and his grace is sufficient.
Sue McKay is the North Jefferson News correspondent for Fultondale. She can be reached at 841-6559.
