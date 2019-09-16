FULTONDALE—Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery was on hand Friday night at Wildcats Field to present a plaque to the parents of former Fultondale student Shelton Waldrop at halftime of the Wildcats’ home opener against J.B. Pennington.
Waldrop passed away in February at the age of 17 following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Fultondale students, fans and players wore yellow to the ballgame in honor of Waldrop. Yellow balloons were anchored throughout the stadium on Friday night, some of which were released into the sky during a halftime ceremony in recognition of childhood cancer awareness month.
Fultondale band member Harrison Ellis honors Shelton Waldrop with a beautiful solo. Part 2 of 2: pic.twitter.com/DfsJus1a75— Erik Harris (@jeharris2) September 15, 2019
During that halftime ceremony FHS band member Harrison Ellis played a solo as 17 balloons, one representing each year of Waldrop’s life, carried higher and higher above the stadium. Fultondale players Reginald Spencer and Joshua Underwood came out onto the field holding up Waldrop’s No. 10 jersey during that ceremony.
“In his short life, Shelton was able to change the lives of many. His unwavering faith and abundant joy have been an inspiration to us all,” said the PA announcer over the loudspeaker. “He lived his life with unashamed joy and faith, knowing that now he lives forever with Christ.”
The Wildcats would go on to win its 20th straight region game thanks to a 21-7 final over the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.