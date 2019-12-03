The legend continues to grow.
He’s an undrafted rookie out of Samford, but Devlin “Duck” Hodges might just be the most popular man in Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old quarterback got the call on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.
In his second start of the year, Hodges completed 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception during a 20-13 AFC North win at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. His first start of the season came in a 24-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13. He would take snaps the following week against Cincinnati in relief for starter Mason Rudolph, and head coach Mike Tomlin called on Hodges for his second-career start in Week 13.
While his on-field production has blossomed, Duck-mania has spread throughout the Steel City. Many fans in Pittsburgh have been wearing duck hats and shirts in honor of Hodges who, in addition to his talent on the gridiron, is known for his world-champion status as a duck caller.
DUCK FEVER: Store owners have begun stocking stores with loads of #DevlinHodges merchandise as #DuckMania spreads like wildfire through the City of #Pittsburgh. https://t.co/2nJi6phAmC— KDKA (@KDKA) December 3, 2019
The 2014 Mortimer Jordan graduate is expected get the ball again next Sunday when the Steelers travel to Arizona. That game will air at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.
