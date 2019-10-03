The annual Dogs on the Patio event, which serves as a precursor for the Barking at the Moon Festival each year, was held last week. The Dogs on the Patio event was held at Wintzell’s Oyster House in Fultondale this year and showcased dogs of all sizes.
Dogs on the Patio kicks off Barking at the Moon season
Rachel Davis is the editor and general manager of The North Jefferson News. She can be reached at editor@njeffersonnews.com or by calling 205.631.8716.
