The Arrow of Light award is the highest award a Cub Scout can earn. It takes dedication and hard work to achieve this prestigious award. It is the only Cub Scout award that can be worn on their Scout uniform after they crossover into a Boy Scout Troop.
These scouts are members of Pack 100 which is chartered by Gardendale Church of the Nazarene. The Monday night ceremony included cubs and families from Pack 100, members of Troop 100, Scout Leaders and proud families of the 2020 Arrow of Light recipients.
Den leaders Mark Self, Carolyn Self and Karen Williams presented the scouts with a handmade one-of-a-kind plaque. Each plaque is as individual as the scout that earned it. Each award they had earned through the years of hard work was represented on the plaque.
The seven rays represent the Cub Scout Slogan of "Do a Good Turn Daily.” The arrow pointing to the right reminds a scout to always be prepared. A scout has a duty to God, his country and his family. He strives to help other people at all times.
Members of this Arrow of Light Den started scouts in first grade as tiger cubs and now have completed their journey by earning the Arrow of Light Award. To earn this award scouts have done community service, flag ceremonies and worked all year long on earning advancements.
Some scouts went beyond what was required and earned their religious emblem knot and the Nova Award. But more important than even what they earned was the fact they learned to trust and depend on each other as a team.
These scouts have an exciting journey ahead of them as their next step is crossing over into Boy Scouts, new adventure and responsibility awaits. They will learn important skills while making lifelong memories and building new friendships.
