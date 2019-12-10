Sunday at 11:30 was the last day of the last service that Church of the Highlands will have at Tarrant High School. The Fultondale Campus of Church of the Highlands has been a mobile campus for seven years. But Saturday, December 14, all of that will change.
The Fultondale campus will officially open its new campus and new, completely paid for, building on the hill in Fultondale, near the shopping center. It has definitely been a story of overcoming, as the obstacles for the new building piled up and kept construction from beginning after the property was purchased by COH.
But all that is behind the church now and the first look at the new campus will be during Saturday morning prayer at 9 a.m.
“Every year COH has a Christmas programs that is a beautiful celebration of the birth of Jesus. The bigger building will definitely allow us to serve more people every Sunday and hopefully we can add an additional afternoon or evening service,” one dream team member said.
Another dream teamer said she could not help but be a little sad to say goodbye to the place they had called home for so long, but was so excited to see what God had in store for them in their new home.
