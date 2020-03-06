In February, the Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 110th birthday.
Across the country Scouts and scouters attended Scout Sundays at their local churches and charter organizations. Pack and Troop 100 celebrated 10 years at Gardendale Church of the Nazarene.
Senior Patrol leader Peyton Brown presented a donation to the church for providing a safe place for scouts to meet. Scouting promotes duty to God, country and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.