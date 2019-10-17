The annual North Jefferson Charity Softball Tournament raised $16,081 for Covenant Rescue Group.
This year’s charity works to stop sex trafficking and rescue those trapped in it.
Rachel Davis is the editor and general manager of The North Jefferson News. She can be reached at editor@njeffersonnews.com or by calling 205.631.8716.
