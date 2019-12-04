The annual North Jefferson Community Toy Swap at the Gardendale Civic Center will be held Dec. 6-7 this year. Bring in toys or books that your child no longer wants or needs, receive one ticket per item brought, and come back the next day to pick out different toys or books. Donations of old toys are also accepted to help those less fortunate.
Toy drop off will be Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and the toy swap (must have tickets) will be Saturday, 9 - 11 a.m. OPEN TO ALL: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The event helps parents save money during the holiday season, reduces waste and helps those less fortunate.
“This event is purely to help people in the community,” organizer Virginia Brasher said, “If you know anyone who needs or wants toys this holiday season, tell them to come.”
There will also be door prizes available at the event for those who donate.
