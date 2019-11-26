For the North Jefferson Baptist Association Caring Center in Gardendale, the Grinch came early this year. Someone broke into the facility either Sunday or Monday and stole many of the items they were preparing for giveaways in the coming week.
Volunteers and director Dixie Kuykendall showed up Tuesday to pack 100 bags of items like shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, only to find someone had broken in and stolen the items, along with their computer, phone and internet systems, vacuum cleaner and carpet cleaner. They also stole a large tote, a hand truck, a temperature gun and more items.
When they went to check the security system, they realized the burglars had taken the camera system too.
“I’m just sick,” Kuykendall said.
Kuykendall said the burglary will force the organization to scramble to organize things for the annual Christmas party next Tuesday. Since a number of food items were also taken, particularly large amounts of beef stew, the center will need help to provide for its customers.
The Caring Center serves approximately 350 families a month, but the holidays are the busiest time for the small center, which provides food and other necessities to families in need.
Anyone interested in donating items or funds to the Caring Center should contact the North Jefferson Baptist Association.
Anyone with information on the burglary should contact Gardendale Police at 205.631.8787.
