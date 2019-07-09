Video

Obituaries

Pearce, Greg

GREG PEARCE Phillip Gregory Pearce passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 38. He is survived by his parents, Phillip F. Pearce and Carole Cook Pearce. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John A. and Margaret Cook, Sonny and Elizabeth Pearce, an uncle, Scott Pearce and cousins, John…

Childers, Marshall

In loving memory of Marshall Lane Childers, age 88, went home to be with his Lord on April 27, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Warrior, Al. He is preceded in death by his parents Marion H. and Nellie (Dolly) Childers; three brothers, Onnie, Kenneth and Billy Ray; four sisters, Sybil Comp…

